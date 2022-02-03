Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,443,000 after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 71.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,982. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.08. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.02 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

