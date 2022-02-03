Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,777,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,116 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $27,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 61.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 171,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.80, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

