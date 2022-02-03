Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Up 46.0% in January

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,700 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 571,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.9 days.

Emera stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.05. Emera has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.