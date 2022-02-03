Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8-$28.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.34 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $290.65.

NYSE:LLY traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.69. The stock had a trading volume of 79,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $178.58 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

