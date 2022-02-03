Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Up 4% After Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $135.64 and last traded at $135.19. Approximately 122,884 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,753,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

