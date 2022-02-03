Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $7.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.17. 5,722,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,273. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.96.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $464,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

