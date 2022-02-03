Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ELMS. BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ ELMS opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

