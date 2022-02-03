Einsteinium Reaches Market Cap of $4.28 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $8,931.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.92 or 0.00294406 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001925 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,316,564 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.