Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 47,141 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 47,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $47,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $475,000.00.

SREV opened at $1.03 on Thursday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets.

