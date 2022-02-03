Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EVT traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,768. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

