Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE EVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 36,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $14.26.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.