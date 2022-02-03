Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 40.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EVG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.81. 36,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $14.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

