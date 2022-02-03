Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,856. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $13.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

