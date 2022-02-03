Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE ETX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,096. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

