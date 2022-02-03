Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 4.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

EFT stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after buying an additional 15,231 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The firm’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.