Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,000 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,098,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,656,000 after acquiring an additional 120,898 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 83,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after buying an additional 59,457 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares during the period.

Shares of EOI stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 102,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,601. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.