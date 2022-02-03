E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on EONGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.