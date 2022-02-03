E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $12.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.
Several research firms have weighed in on EONGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.92) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.
Shares of E.On stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
E.On Company Profile
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
