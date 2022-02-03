e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $41.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 909.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 181,962 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.