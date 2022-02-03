E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,569,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in E-Home Household Service during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get E-Home Household Service alerts:

E-Home Household Service stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 3,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. E-Home Household Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.93.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for E-Home Household Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-Home Household Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.