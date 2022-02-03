e-Gulden Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $87.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00295988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001905 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,365 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,177 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

