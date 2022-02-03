dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 4,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

About dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF)

DynaCERT, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and installation of carbon emission reduction technologies. The company offers HydraGEN, which creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through electrolysis. Its technology is designed for diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels, and railroad locomotives.

