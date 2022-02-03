DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Announces Earnings Results

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

DXC opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.59.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

