Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 185,323 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of YOU traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.58. 22,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,073. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YOU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Clear Secure in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 181.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.