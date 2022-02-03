DubaiCoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023492 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016288 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004333 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001435 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

