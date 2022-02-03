Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $557.66 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) will report sales of $557.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $558.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.50 million. Dropbox reported sales of $504.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,418 in the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 160,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 5,166.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 186,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 182,838 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.10. 214,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,534. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.