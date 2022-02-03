DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 114.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,449 shares of company stock worth $6,877,845. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

