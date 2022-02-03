Dowling & Yahnke LLC Purchases New Shares in Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Statera BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Statera BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAB stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. Statera BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10.

Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

Statera BioPharma Company Profile

Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.

