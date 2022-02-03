Dowling & Yahnke LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

ROP opened at $452.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

