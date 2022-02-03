Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 58.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after acquiring an additional 33,671 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $139.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.01. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.63 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.07.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.