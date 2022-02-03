DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606,986 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.99% of DouYu International worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DouYu International by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

DOYU stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,930. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

