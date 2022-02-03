DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.20. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $17.47 and a 12 month high of $20.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

