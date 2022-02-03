DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE:DSL opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.55.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.