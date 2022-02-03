DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:DSL opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The firm seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both.

