DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.18

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.18 and last traded at $92.24, with a volume of 400066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.17.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day moving average of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of -0.35.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total transaction of $2,458,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in DoorDash by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 69,094 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 299,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.