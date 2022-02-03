Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.02 and last traded at $28.82. 256,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,954,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.42.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Discovery by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Discovery by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 51,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,132,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,252 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its position in Discovery by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 351,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.