Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Cap of $224,749.48

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 27.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $224,749.48 and approximately $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,629.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.04 or 0.07125431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00295691 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.48 or 0.00749332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00072412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.34 or 0.00388590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00241411 BTC.

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,348,041 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

