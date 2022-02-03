Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPS. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

