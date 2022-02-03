Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.17. 218,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,413. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $762.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $79.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.08% of Digi International worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

