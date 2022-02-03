DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Up 8.9%

DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)’s share price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 9,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 268,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on DICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.77). As a group, equities analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics Inc will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,129,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,627,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,232,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.