DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.15). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of DMAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 57,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,293. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.48. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $298,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

