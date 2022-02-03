Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Given Strong-Buy Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DXT. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Dexterra Group from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.60.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group stock opened at C$8.55 on Wednesday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$5.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$557.04 million and a P/E ratio of 27.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.10.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$202.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$203.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Dexterra Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.12%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.