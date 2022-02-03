Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.53

Shares of The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as low as $3.20. Dewey Electronics shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Dewey Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewey Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.