Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.53 by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €4.53 ($5.09) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.29 ($8.20).

LHA opened at €6.90 ($7.75) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a twelve month high of €12.96 ($14.56). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

