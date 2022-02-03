Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.06

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €146.06 ($164.11) and traded as high as €159.15 ($178.82). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €156.30 ($175.62), with a volume of 360,145 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DB1 shares. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €174.60 ($196.18) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($206.74) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($184.27) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €163.26 ($183.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €147.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €146.06.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

