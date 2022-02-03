Deutsche Bank AG Sells 54,802 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,802 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUE. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the third quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TrueCar by 826.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in TrueCar by 167,431.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.42 on Thursday. TrueCar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $328.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.