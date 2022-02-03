Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,793 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74,226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.