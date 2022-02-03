Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter worth $3,277,987,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $316,295,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $148,282,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $87,720,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at about $75,241,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLO opened at $30.06 on Thursday. DLocal Limited has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

DLocal Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

