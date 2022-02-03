Deutsche Bank AG Invests $289,000 in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Shares of BHG opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BHG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

In related news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.