Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Altimmune worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Altimmune by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,412,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $299.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $24.61.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.03.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

