Deutsche Bank AG Has $306,000 Position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in View were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of View by 16.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of View by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of View by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of View by 49.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIEW. Zacks Investment Research lowered View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ VIEW opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. View, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.93.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

