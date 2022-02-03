Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 11,751 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 146,887.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 122.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 172.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.