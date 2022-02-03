Dero (DERO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.13 or 0.00024871 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $101.93 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,708.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.06 or 0.07110216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.80 or 0.00293676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.69 or 0.00748294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00071844 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00388986 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00240424 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,164,767 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

